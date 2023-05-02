Lithium Americas (LAC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LACGet Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LACGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect Lithium Americas to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Lithium Americas stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.91. 672,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,502. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $33.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.54. The company has a current ratio of 18.13, a quick ratio of 18.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on LAC. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $38.50 to $42.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $42.50 to $38.50 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 52.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 16,030 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 5,307.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,047,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,280,000 after buying an additional 2,990,674 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

