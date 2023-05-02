Lithium Americas (LAC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect Lithium Americas to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lithium Americas stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.91. 672,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,502. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 18.13 and a current ratio of 18.13. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $33.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average is $22.54.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 224.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 24,570.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. 21.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $38.50 to $42.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $42.50 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.13.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

