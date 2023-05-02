Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Gap Up to $60.98

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.98, but opened at $63.00. Logitech International shares last traded at $63.53, with a volume of 313,956 shares.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOGI. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.82.

In other Logitech International news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 2,500 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $140,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,226.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth $1,064,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Logitech International by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,652,000 after buying an additional 93,104 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Logitech International by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Logitech International by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,625,000 after buying an additional 91,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

