Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,711 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,170 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 5.8% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $26,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of LOW stock traded down $3.43 on Tuesday, hitting $204.79. 832,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,957,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $223.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.45.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.85.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

