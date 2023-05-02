LPL Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 989,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,532 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.35% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $85,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 3,550,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,097,000 after acquiring an additional 664,996 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,981,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,317,000 after purchasing an additional 649,302 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,108,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,468,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 993,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,636,000 after purchasing an additional 41,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 805,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,557,000 after purchasing an additional 370,951 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $93.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $76.80 and a 12-month high of $96.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.15.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

