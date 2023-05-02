LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,500 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the March 31st total of 136,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Institutional Trading of LSI Industries

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYTS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 9.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the first quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in LSI Industries in the first quarter worth about $131,000. 59.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSI Industries Trading Up 2.0 %

LSI Industries Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ LYTS traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.24. 256,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,048. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.18. LSI Industries has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $372.97 million, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

LSI Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

Featured Articles

