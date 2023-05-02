Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Short Interest Update

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,660,000 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the March 31st total of 20,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Lufax Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Lufax stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $1.61. 6,655,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,152,319. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Lufax has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Lufax alerts:

Lufax Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.36%.

Institutional Trading of Lufax

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LU. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in Lufax during the first quarter worth $25,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 1,344.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

LU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.52 to $2.04 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Macquarie cut Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on Lufax from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.57.

Lufax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.