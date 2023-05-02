Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stake Boosted by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 423.8% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 87.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 94.2% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU stock opened at $381.33 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $386.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $336.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.50.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

