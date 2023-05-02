Lumi Credits Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1,626.88 Billion (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One Lumi Credits token can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lumi Credits has a market cap of $1,626.88 billion and $143.93 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits’ launch date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

