Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Lowered to C$8.10

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$8.50 to C$8.10 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.75 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$13.64.

Lundin Mining Stock Up 1.4 %

LUN opened at C$10.50 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$6.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.67.

Lundin Mining Announces Dividend

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The mining company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.22. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.6368159 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

