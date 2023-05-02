LUXO (LUXO) Price Hits $0.0607 on Major Exchanges

LUXO (LUXO) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last week, LUXO has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One LUXO token can now be bought for about $0.0607 or 0.00000212 BTC on major exchanges. LUXO has a market capitalization of $103.50 million and approximately $4,373.20 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

LUXO launched on April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for LUXO is luxochain.io. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LUXO is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain.

According to CryptoCompare, “The project's mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.”

