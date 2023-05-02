LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Short Interest Down 13.4% in April

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the March 31st total of 6,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on LXP. StockNews.com began coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

LXP Industrial Trust stock remained flat at $9.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,054,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $12.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.82.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 131.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 392,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 18.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,170,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,685,000 after purchasing an additional 181,708 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 33.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 247,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 61,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 5.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 51,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

About LXP Industrial Trust

(Get Rating)

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.