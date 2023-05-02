LyondellBasell Industries’ (LYB) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Scotiabank

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Scotiabank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.
LYB has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.84.
LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $93.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $117.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
