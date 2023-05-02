LyondellBasell Industries’ (LYB) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Scotiabank

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Scotiabank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

LYB has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.84.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $93.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $117.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.