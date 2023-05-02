Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Shares Up 1.2%

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 107.50 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 107 ($1.34). Approximately 209,160 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 232,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.75 ($1.32).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Macfarlane Group Stock Up 1.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 105.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 104.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £169.42 million, a PE ratio of 1,070.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Macfarlane Group Increases Dividend

About Macfarlane Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a GBX 2.52 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Macfarlane Group’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Macfarlane Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,000.00%.

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

