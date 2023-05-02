Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Short Interest Update

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,800 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the March 31st total of 110,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MCN remained flat at $8.36 on Tuesday. 132,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,212. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day moving average is $7.82. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $8.60.
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Company Profile
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (MCN)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.