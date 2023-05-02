Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Short Interest Update

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,800 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the March 31st total of 110,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCN remained flat at $8.36 on Tuesday. 132,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,212. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day moving average is $7.82. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $8.60.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,483,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 290,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 114,523 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 248,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 41,833 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

