Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Receives $56.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.20.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of MMP opened at $55.91 on Tuesday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $60.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.25). Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 54.53%. The company had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.67 million. Equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.0475 per share. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magellan Midstream Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 100,697.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,811,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,551,259,000 after acquiring an additional 50,761,361 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,620,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 189,427 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,951,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,064,000 after purchasing an additional 106,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,358,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $218,820,000 after buying an additional 16,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3,828.1% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,499,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 3,410,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.