Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the March 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Magenta Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 2,200,000 shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,558,204 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,309.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magenta Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,313,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 218,210 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 417.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 64,288 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 55,066 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 183,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magenta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGTA traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,169,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,381. Magenta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.85.

MGTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on improving stem cell transplantation. Its platform includes MGTA-117, MGTA-145, and CD45-ADC. The company was founded by David T. Scadden, Derrick J. Rossi, Alan Tyndall, Luigi Naldini, Robert Negrin, John F. Dipersio, and Jason Gardner on June 17, 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

