Magic Internet Money (MIM) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $103.30 Million

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Magic Internet Money has a total market cap of $103.30 million and approximately $218,287.91 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Magic Internet Money coin can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00003479 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Magic Internet Money has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Magic Internet Money Profile

Magic Internet Money launched on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 698,964,077 coins and its circulating supply is 103,827,108 coins. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money. The official message board for Magic Internet Money is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Magic Internet Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magic Internet Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Magic Internet Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

