Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average of $5.76. Mammoth Energy Services has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $8.79. The company has a market cap of $174.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services ( NASDAQ:TUSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.91 million during the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 4.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 331.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 11,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

