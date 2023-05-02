Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.45 and last traded at $9.27. Approximately 10,708,043 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 36,096,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MARA shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 4.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 10.63 and a quick ratio of 10.63.
About Marathon Digital
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
