Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.45 and last traded at $9.27. Approximately 10,708,043 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 36,096,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MARA shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Marathon Digital Stock Up 6.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 4.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 10.63 and a quick ratio of 10.63.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

About Marathon Digital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 297.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,636,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $4,033,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,668,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,255,000 after purchasing an additional 978,569 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after acquiring an additional 954,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $2,852,000. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

