Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Short Interest Update

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,940,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the March 31st total of 17,290,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
MRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.76.
In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
MRO traded down $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.74. The stock had a trading volume of 11,702,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,601,035. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average of $26.94. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $33.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72.
Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 44.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.71%.
Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.
