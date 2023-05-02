Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Short Interest Update

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,940,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the March 31st total of 17,290,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRO traded down $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.74. The stock had a trading volume of 11,702,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,601,035. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average of $26.94. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $33.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 44.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.71%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

