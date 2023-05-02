MARBLEX (MBX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.66 Million

MARBLEX (MBX) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One MARBLEX token can now be purchased for $1.29 or 0.00004511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MARBLEX has a total market capitalization of $67.83 million and $1.66 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About MARBLEX

MARBLEX was first traded on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,868,321 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,683,333 tokens. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io.

Buying and Selling MARBLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,868,321 with 52,683,332.51395965 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 1.24637821 USD and is down -6.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1,444,754.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

