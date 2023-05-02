Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,300 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the March 31st total of 107,900 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marine Products in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Marine Products alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marine Products

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Marine Products by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marine Products by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 626,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Marine Products by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in Marine Products by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 783,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 20,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in Marine Products by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marine Products Trading Down 5.4 %

Marine Products Announces Dividend

NYSE MPX traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.96. The company had a trading volume of 45,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,485. The company has a market capitalization of $480.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.25. Marine Products has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $14.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

Marine Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.