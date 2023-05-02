Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.97-8.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.72. Marriott International also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.09-2.15 EPS.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ MAR opened at $170.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $183.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $179.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,711 shares of company stock worth $3,962,349 over the last ninety days. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

