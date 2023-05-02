Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Short Interest Down 12.3% in April

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,080,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the March 31st total of 18,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 503,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 97,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marvell Technology Stock Down 1.4 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of MRVL traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,809,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,625,963. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average of $41.09. The company has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.44. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $63.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

