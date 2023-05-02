Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Short Interest Update

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,130,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the March 31st total of 5,820,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Masco Price Performance

Masco stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.33. 2,292,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,755. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.90. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 237.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Masco will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.285 dividend. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 56,853 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $3,198,549.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,519,862.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $3,100,002.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,903,332.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 56,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $3,198,549.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,519,862.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 312,227 shares of company stock worth $17,222,643. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 23.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 21.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 11,337 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 200.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,345,000 after buying an additional 305,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.