MasTec (MTZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 0.34%. On average, analysts expect MasTec to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE MTZ traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.13. The stock had a trading volume of 18,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,461. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.96. MasTec has a 52 week low of $62.36 and a 52 week high of $103.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasTec

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in MasTec by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in MasTec during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in MasTec by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MTZ shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Craig Hallum cut shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on MasTec in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.18.

About MasTec

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.