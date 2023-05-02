Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Raised to $440.00 at Citigroup

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $418.89.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA opened at $379.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $360.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.13. The company has a market capitalization of $362.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.20. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mastercard will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 612,137 shares of company stock valued at $226,379,020. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Articles

