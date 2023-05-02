MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Short Interest Up 8.7% in April

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 732,900 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the March 31st total of 674,200 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 201,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 335,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $11,487,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,473,105 shares in the company, valued at $50,439,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 932.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Performance

Shares of MCFT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.82. 136,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,958. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26. MasterCraft Boat has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $35.29. The company has a market capitalization of $530.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.76.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.83 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 67.61% and a net margin of 7.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the following segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft.

Further Reading

