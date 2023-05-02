Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) PT Lowered to $12.00

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Lake Street Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

MTLS has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Materialise from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Materialise in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get Materialise alerts:

Materialise Stock Performance

Shares of MTLS stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $551.03 million, a P/E ratio of 311.00 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Materialise has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $17.54.

Institutional Trading of Materialise

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $66.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.55 million. Materialise had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 0.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTLS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 1,600.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,426,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,264 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Materialise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,938,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Materialise by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 217,159 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 393.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $613,000. 31.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Materialise

(Get Rating)

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable companies to set up reliable and sustainable 3D printing production.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.