Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Short Interest Up 13.0% in April

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the March 31st total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 383,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Maximus

In related news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $790,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,040.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 577.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 576 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 588.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 578 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maximus in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 916 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Maximus Trading Down 1.7 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Maximus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Maximus from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of Maximus stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.75. 400,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,462. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Maximus has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $85.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.69.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maximus will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Maximus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.