MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Loop Capital from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an underperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear Price Performance

Shares of MXL opened at $24.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. MaxLinear had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 37.97%. The firm had revenue of $290.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. Analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MaxLinear news, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $4,723,558.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,921 shares in the company, valued at $159,741.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MaxLinear

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1,068.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MaxLinear

(Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.