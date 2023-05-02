MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Posted by on May 2nd, 2023

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXLGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Loop Capital from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an underperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

MaxLinear Price Performance

Shares of MXL opened at $24.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.55.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXLGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. MaxLinear had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 37.97%. The firm had revenue of $290.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. Analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MaxLinear news, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $4,723,558.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,921 shares in the company, valued at $159,741.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MaxLinear

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1,068.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MaxLinear

(Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL)

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.