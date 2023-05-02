MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Short Interest Up 9.5% in April

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the March 31st total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MDWD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediWound in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of MediWound in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

Get MediWound alerts:

Institutional Trading of MediWound

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in MediWound in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound in the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,663,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MediWound in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,775,000. 13.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediWound Stock Performance

About MediWound

NASDAQ MDWD traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $11.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,542. MediWound has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $15.72. The stock has a market cap of $102.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.65.

(Get Rating)

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in January 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.