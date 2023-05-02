Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,478 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 10.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Medtronic by 34.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 22.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $90.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.53. The company has a market cap of $120.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $106.33.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.79.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

