Members Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Members Trust Co decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,921 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 0.0% of Members Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Members Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,642,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,642,642. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.21.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

