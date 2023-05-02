Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Short Interest Up 13.5% in April

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 368,100 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the March 31st total of 324,200 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of MBIN traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.77. 63,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,559. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.02. The company has a market cap of $984.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $31.36.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $204.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 7.08%.

In other news, Director Patrick D. O’brien bought 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $92,976.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $104,625. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Merchants Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 126.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the third quarter worth $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 403.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the third quarter worth $144,000. 23.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MBIN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-Family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-Family Mortgage Banking segment engages in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

