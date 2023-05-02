Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.47 to $0.61 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $269.3 million to $289.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $323.19 million.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRCY traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.28. 470,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,127. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average is $49.23. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $65.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -581.00, a P/E/G ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $229.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.25 million. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

MRCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.67.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $25,880.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,858 shares in the company, valued at $6,407,939.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $25,880.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,858 shares in the company, valued at $6,407,939.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $252,449.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 513,638 shares in the company, valued at $27,212,541.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,851 shares of company stock worth $582,461 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mercury Systems

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at $230,973,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 16.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,287,000 after buying an additional 382,507 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 7.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,188,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,020,000 after buying an additional 159,068 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,719,000 after buying an additional 27,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,077,000 after buying an additional 15,263 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

