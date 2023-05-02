Metahero (HERO) Trading 6.6% Lower Over Last Week

Metahero (HERO) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Metahero has a market cap of $29.10 million and approximately $370,924.16 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000099 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000441 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00027714 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00009955 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000802 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

