Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:MTPOF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:MTPOF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Metropolitan Bank & Trust Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MTPOF opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95. Metropolitan Bank & Trust has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $1.06.
Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company Profile
