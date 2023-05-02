Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:MTPOF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:MTPOF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MTPOF opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95. Metropolitan Bank & Trust has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $1.06.

Get Metropolitan Bank & Trust alerts:

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various commercial and investment banking products and services in the Philippines, rest of Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company's Consumer Banking segment offers consumer type loans and support for the sourcing and generation of consumer business.

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank & Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank & Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.