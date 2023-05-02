MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the March 31st total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have commented on MFA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.45.

Shares of NYSE:MFA traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.08. 1,349,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,404. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49. MFA Financial has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $15.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.89%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently -54.69%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,308,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,179,000 after buying an additional 64,800 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 70,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 1,549,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,058,000 after purchasing an additional 375,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 906.6% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 319,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 287,453 shares in the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFA Financial, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, Non-Agency mortgage backed securities and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

