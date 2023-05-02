MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Plans $0.01 Monthly Dividend

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Performance

CXE stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $3.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,867. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $4.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS High Income Municipal Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 895,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 206,159 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 776,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 19,245 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 527.0% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 366,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 307,683 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 723.1% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 352,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 309,480 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 20.0% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 299,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 14.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 9, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

