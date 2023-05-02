MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0333 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MMT traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $4.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,518. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $5.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 287.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,278 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 8,364 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 25.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,074 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

