MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) PT Raised to $58.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.14.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.01. 2,798,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,191,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $46.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.29.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $2,221,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,179,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,934,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,750,955.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $2,221,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,179,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,870 shares of company stock valued at $9,409,070. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth $280,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 11.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 20.4% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 56,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth $803,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,984 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.