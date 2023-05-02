MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Short Interest Down 8.4% in April

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,310,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the March 31st total of 9,070,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,934,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,781 shares in the company, valued at $7,750,955.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,934,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,750,955.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $869,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,963,567.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,870 shares of company stock worth $9,409,070 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tobam bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.95. 7,617,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,253,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.29. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $46.37.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.14.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

