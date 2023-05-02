MGP Ingredients (MGPI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. MGP Ingredients has set its FY23 guidance at $5.05-5.20 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $5.05-$5.20 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MGP Ingredients to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $97.45 on Tuesday. MGP Ingredients has a twelve month low of $89.01 and a twelve month high of $125.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.78%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 5,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $523,056.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,850 shares in the company, valued at $5,599,521. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,594 shares of company stock worth $2,919,840. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,956,000 after buying an additional 86,892 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 10.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 493,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,367,000 after buying an additional 47,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,158,000 after buying an additional 12,876 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 247,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,278,000 after buying an additional 31,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 14.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,518,000 after buying an additional 23,910 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MGPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of MGP Ingredients from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.