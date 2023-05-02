Michelle S. Hickox Buys 1,700 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) CFO Michelle S. Hickox purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.45 per share, for a total transaction of $50,065.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,700 shares in the company, valued at $374,015. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
First Financial Bankshares Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of FFIN traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,073,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,510. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.73. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.29 and a 52 week high of $47.26.
First Financial Bankshares Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 42.24%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.
About First Financial Bankshares
First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.
