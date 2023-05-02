Michelle S. Hickox Buys 1,700 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) CFO Michelle S. Hickox purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.45 per share, for a total transaction of $50,065.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,700 shares in the company, valued at $374,015. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of FFIN traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,073,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,510. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.73. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.29 and a 52 week high of $47.26.

First Financial Bankshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Bankshares

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIN. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

