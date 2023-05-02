MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $30.10 EPS

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $30.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $30.10, Briefing.com reports. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 6,099.02% and a negative net margin of 294.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($10.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $307.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.43. MicroStrategy has a 1 year low of $132.56 and a 1 year high of $369.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at MicroStrategy

In other news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total transaction of $8,002,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,802.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in MicroStrategy by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 51.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSTR. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $372.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.00.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Featured Articles

