MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $30.10 EPS

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $30.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $30.10, Briefing.com reports. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 6,099.02% and a negative net margin of 294.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($10.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
MicroStrategy Price Performance
Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $307.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.43. MicroStrategy has a 1 year low of $132.56 and a 1 year high of $369.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.41.
Insider Buying and Selling at MicroStrategy
In other news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total transaction of $8,002,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,802.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.79% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSTR. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $372.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.00.
MicroStrategy Company Profile
MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MicroStrategy (MSTR)
- Loews Is The Insurance Company That Diversified Correctly
- Why China’s BYD May Be About To Overtake Tesla In The EV Market
- CF Industries Stock Will Help Investors Harvest Profits
- American Water Works Doesn’t Come Cheap, but it May be Worth It
- Which of these Gold Mining Stocks is Glittering After Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.