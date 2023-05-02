Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Shares Down 6.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) traded down 6.8% on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $85.00. The stock traded as low as $67.64 and last traded at $67.64. 17,362 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 154,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.59.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Middlesex Water in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the first quarter valued at $801,906,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 2,142.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middlesex Water Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Middlesex Water Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

About Middlesex Water

(Get Rating)

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.