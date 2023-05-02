Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Short Interest Update

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,100 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the March 31st total of 336,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MFG. StockNews.com lowered Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:MFG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.88. 640,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,250. The firm has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.46. Mizuho Financial Group has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 9.72%. On average, analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 1,102.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,131 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

