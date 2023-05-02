Mizuho Increases Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $270.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $265.88.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $282.65 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $309.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.86 and a 200-day moving average of $271.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.55%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,032 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 227,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $532,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $637,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $1,843,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 46.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 23,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,613 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

